Ja’Marr Chase taking note of shady comments from DK Metcalf

Ja’Marr Chase has his pen and paper out ahead of Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf made some interesting comments this week about Sunday’s matchup against Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals. Metcalf said that he thinks Seattle teammate Devon Witherspoon, the Seahawks’ star rookie cornerback, will “get the best” of Chase during the game.

“I think Spoon (Devon Witherspoon) will get the best of him.” – D.K. Metcalf on Ja’Marr Chase. Here’s the full clip⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SWAYV6RpQs — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) October 12, 2023

Those comments drew the attention of Chase himself. Social media users noticed that Chase had retweeted the clip of Metcalf’s remarks.

Oh boy: Ja’Marr Chase reposted the video of DK Metcalf saying #Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon will “get the best of him” Sunday can’t come sooner🍿 pic.twitter.com/uM6Nir9gtU — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 12, 2023

While Metcalf did acknowledge his respect for Chase and Chase’s talent earlier on in the clip, that is probably not the best guy to tick off. The two-time Pro Bowler Chase is coming off a humongous game in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals and may only produce more as his battery mate Joe Burrow inches his way closer to full health.

The No. 5 overall pick Witherspoon is no slouch either with an interception, 2.0 sacks, and four passes defended through his first three career contests. But Metcalf, who has sometimes been known for trash talk gone bad, just made his teammate’s job for Sunday a little bit harder.