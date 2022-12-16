DK Metcalf gets penalty for taunting Dre Greenlaw

DK Metcalf was called for a penalty during the second quarter of his Seattle Seahawks’ Week 15 “Thursday Night Football” game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks had a 3rd-and-5 from their 30 and passed to Travis Homer for four yards, just shy of a first down. But it didn’t matter since Metcalf was flagged for taunting.

DK Metcalf gets called for taunting pic.twitter.com/XhRmqfhIhf — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 16, 2022

The Seahawks receiver got called for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for taunting Dre Greenlaw, which forced his team into a 4th-and-16. They ended up punting.

Metcalf entered the game with 72 catches for 869 yards and 6 touchdown catches. He didn’t have any catches in the game prior to the penalty.