Jameis Winston playing through painful injury

Jameis Winston spent the offseason working his way back from a torn ACL, and the New Orleans Saints quarterback is unfortunately dealing with another injury.

Winston suffered a back injury in the Saints’ 27-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons last week. He started Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he will have to endure a significant amount of pain. According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, Winston has been diagnosed with four fractures in his back.

Glazer said Winston is “dealing with an awful lot of pain,” though he has been assured he cannot make the injury worse. He experimented with several types of padding prior to Sunday’s game to see which helped the most.

Winston went 23/34 for 269 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while leading the Saints to victory against Atlanta last week. The former first-round pick has done a great job of establishing himself as a leader in the post-Drew Brees era for the Saints. His teammates will likely appreciate his willingness to play through pain as well.