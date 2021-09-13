Jameis Winston had the best quote of Week 1

Jameis Winston helped lead the New Orleans Saints to a dominant win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and he capped off the efficient performance with an inspiring quote.

After he threw five touchdowns in his team’s 38-3 win, Winston was asked about the role the Saints’ defense and running game played. He said the team was simply prepared and then tried to recall something his trainer told him before the game. The quote hilariously slipped Winston’s mind, so he stuck with the “be prepared” mantra.

Jameis Winston with the quote of the day pic.twitter.com/uyShgYdPuC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2021

That may not have been Winston’s finest moment on a day where he got the job done, but he’d much rather be mocked for that than for throwing a bunch of interceptions. Winston, who beat out Taysom Hill for the Saints’ starting job this summer, totally outplayed Aaron Rodgers. The reigning MVP and his offense looked anything but prepared.

Saints fans have to be happy with the way Winston played. Very few could have predicted that Winston would be getting praised after Week 1 while Rodgers was the butt of everyone’s jokes, but here we are.