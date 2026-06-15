Jameis Winston had a classic response to the Knicks’ NBA title win

Jameis Winston is among the most memeable sports personalities today, and he put one of his viral moments to use to celebrate the New York Knicks ’ NBA Finals victory over the San Antonio Spurs .

Shortly after the Knicks defeated Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, Winston posted a message for New York.

“EAT A W NEW YORK,” the New York Giants quarterback wrote on X, adding a trophy emoji for added emphasis.

The former Florida State Seminoles star QB went meta with that message, seemingly referencing his viral 2017 moment when he tried to hype up his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates by forming a “W” with his fingers and pretending to eat it.

Hopefully for Winston and the New York Giants , they will be “eating” more Ws in the coming 2026 NFL season than they did in 2025. Last season, the Giants won just four games and missed the NFL playoffs for the third season in a row. Winston appeared in only three games, including two starts, in his first season with the Giants, who signed him to a 2-year, $8 million contract in 2025.

In another win for Winston, he earned praise from fans after he was spotted helping Japanese fans clean up the stadium following a World Cup match on Sunday at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas.