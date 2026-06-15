Jameis Winston won fans over with his classy move at World Cup match

Jameis Winston let his actions speak for him on Sunday as he worked as a FOX correspondent for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The outspoken New York Giants quarterback covered Japan’s opening match against the Netherlands at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas. After a scoreless first half, the Samurai Blue trailed 1-0 and later 2-1 but were able to equalize twice for a 2-2 draw with the Orange.

After the game, Japanese fans did their part in helping clean up the stadium, as is customary in their culture. Winston followed suit. He grabbed a blue trash bag and went around collecting garbage, even assisting one Japanese fan in a wheelchair.

Japan fans always clean up their section after the match and this time, they were joined by Jameis Winston pic.twitter.com/OjnOnzOHYU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2026

Japan fans clean up after the game with the help of @Jaboowins! pic.twitter.com/JufyGy3Yn2 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) June 14, 2026

Public trash cans are uncommon in Japan, which is why citizens have made it a habit to carry their trash with them rather than leave any of it behind. The practice apparently carries over even halfway around the world.

Baseball fans may recall Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitching an absolute gem on the mound in Game 2 of last year’s World Series, then proceeded to clean up the Dodger dugout afterwards.

Fans may soon see Winston doing the same thing at another football stadium near you.