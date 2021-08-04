 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 4, 2021

Jameis Winston has funny comment about being manhandled in gauntlet

August 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston had a funny comment on Twitter after being mocked for his struggles with a tackling pad.

Winston was running through a gauntlet machine during the New Orleans Saints’ training camp practice on Wednesday. Let’s just say the gauntlet machine got the best of him.

Winston knew he was being mocked on Twitter over the funny video clip. He jumped in on the joke and acknowledged the pad got the best of him.

When you’re made to look silly look that, laughing about it is the best thing you can do.

Winston is competing with Taysom Hill to be the Saints’ starting quarterback. A recent report suggested Hill was in line to begin the season as the team’s starter.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus