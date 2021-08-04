Jameis Winston has funny comment about being manhandled in gauntlet

Jameis Winston had a funny comment on Twitter after being mocked for his struggles with a tackling pad.

Winston was running through a gauntlet machine during the New Orleans Saints’ training camp practice on Wednesday. Let’s just say the gauntlet machine got the best of him.

look at our QB1 mane lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/t8O2PTjdeA — Jayden xavier (@Jaynodealings) August 4, 2021

Winston knew he was being mocked on Twitter over the funny video clip. He jumped in on the joke and acknowledged the pad got the best of him.

That second pad on the left got me with that hit stick! #StillStanding https://t.co/wiMkItL4zT — Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) August 4, 2021

When you’re made to look silly look that, laughing about it is the best thing you can do.

Winston is competing with Taysom Hill to be the Saints’ starting quarterback. A recent report suggested Hill was in line to begin the season as the team’s starter.