Jameis Winston says goodbye to Buccaneers with motivational post

Jameis Winston has close ties to the state of Florida, from his time at Florida State to being drafted first overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now that’s over. The Buccaneers signed Tom Brady, leaving Winston to find a new organization after five years in Tampa. With that in mind, Winston sent a goodbye post on social media that came with something of a guarantee.

It's been a great 5 seasons as a Buccaneer. All love and respect, I love Tampa and I look forward to seeing y'all again in February. #SBLV #2020Vision #Dreamforever pic.twitter.com/MIPiCfreXW — Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) March 21, 2020

Next season’s Super Bowl is set to be played in Tampa, so Winston certainly thinks he’ll be finding his way back. He may have to do it as a backup, as there don’t look to be any starting jobs available to him at the moment. Winston can probably understand why the Buccaneers would prefer Brady, but the former top pick has some work to do to find a job of his own.