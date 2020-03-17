Jameis Winston might not have a starting quarterback job

The quarterback who led the NFL in passing yards last season may not even have a starting job in 2020.

Jameis Winston, who led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards in 2019, has been replaced by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at quarterback, as the Bucs are expected to sign Tom Brady. Since he didn’t know what was going to happen in Tampa Bay, Winston has not found a new home yet. In the meantime, numerous other quarterback vacancies have been filled.

– Philip Rivers is going to the Indianapolis Colts

– Teddy Bridgewater is going to the Carolina Panthers

– Marcus Mariota is joining the Raiders

– Ryan Tannehill re-signed with Tennessee

– Case Keenum is going to Cleveland

The Patriots need a starting quarterback, while Chicago and the Chargers are among other teams that could use a backup/second option.

Winston is joined by Andy Dalton and Cam Newton as quarterbacks who probably still need a new home. Washington could be a spot for Newton if he wants to reunite with Ron Rivera, or possibly New England. The Patriots might also look to Dalton, or they could go with their in-house guy, Jarrett Stidham. The Chargers have Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick on their depth chart and might be intrigued by Winston.

I don’t see Bill Belichick preferring Winston, a turnover machine, to Newton, but maybe to Dalton. The bottom line is the top two picks from the 2015 draft — Winston and Marcus Mariota — may end up being backups in 2020, which is not the way most people saw things going.