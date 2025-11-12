Jameis Winston sang a ‘Hamilton’ song in his epic press conference

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston certainly brought the entertainment on Wednesday during his press conference.

Winston serenaded journalists with a song from “Hamilton” as he discussed how excited he was to have the opportunity to start the Giants’ Week 11 game against the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback said he planned to have a “surgical execution,” and then sang about playing quarterback in “the greatest city in the world.”

The greatest city in the world!! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/qt2qzhOD9k — New York Giants (@Giants) November 12, 2025

Winston was a surprise choice for starter, as Russell Wilson had been the presumed backup with Jaxson Dart out with a concussion. The veteran quarterback clearly intends to make the most of the opportunity.

Sunday’s game will be Winston’s first appearance in a Giants uniform. He signed with the team as a free agent in the offseason, but has been working as third-string quarterback all year.

At this point, Winston is very well known for his media-friendly personality and over-the-top quotes. There is no guarantee the Giants will be winners with him playing, but as long as he is in the lineup, he should be entertaining.