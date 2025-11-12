Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Jameis Winston sang a ‘Hamilton’ song in his epic press conference

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Jameis Winston looks on
Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) looks on during pre-game warmups before the game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston certainly brought the entertainment on Wednesday during his press conference.

Winston serenaded journalists with a song from “Hamilton” as he discussed how excited he was to have the opportunity to start the Giants’ Week 11 game against the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback said he planned to have a “surgical execution,” and then sang about playing quarterback in “the greatest city in the world.”

Winston was a surprise choice for starter, as Russell Wilson had been the presumed backup with Jaxson Dart out with a concussion. The veteran quarterback clearly intends to make the most of the opportunity.

Sunday’s game will be Winston’s first appearance in a Giants uniform. He signed with the team as a free agent in the offseason, but has been working as third-string quarterback all year.

At this point, Winston is very well known for his media-friendly personality and over-the-top quotes. There is no guarantee the Giants will be winners with him playing, but as long as he is in the lineup, he should be entertaining.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App