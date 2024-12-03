Jameis Winston’s surreal postgame quote goes viral

Jameis Winston has given some unbelievable pregame and postgame speeches since he took over as the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, and he may have delivered his best quote to date after Monday night’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

Winston had what can only be described as a vintage performance as the Browns fell 41-32 to the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. The veteran set a single-game franchise passing record with 497 yards. Winston threw four touchdown passes, but he also had three interceptions.

Two of Winston’s interceptions were pick-sixes. As he often does, Winston spoke about his faith during his postgame press conference. He told reporters he is “praying for the lord to deliver me from pick-sixes.”

"I know I'm better than this. I'm just praying for the Lord to deliver me from pick-sixes. Like that's… not me." — Jameis Winston on his 2 pick-sixes vs. the Broncos pic.twitter.com/WRyxnhPFeJ — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 3, 2024

Winston has been arguably the best sideshow in the NFL this season. He has gone viral for some of his epic pregame speeches, and he even delivered a hilarious line during Cleveland’s Week 12 upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns fell to 3-9 with the loss to Denver, but Winston has at least made them must-see TV.