Jameis Winston has somewhat surprising stance on future with Saints

Jameis Winston has spent the last four seasons as a backup quarterback with the New Orleans Saints, and the former first overall pick sounds open to remaining in that role.

Winston is set to become a free agent next month, but he looks like a man who is happy right where he is. The veteran on Monday attended a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, where WDSU caught up with him. A reporter jokingly asked Winston to tell her that he is “going to stay in Nola forever,” and the 30-year-old said he is hoping to.

“I would love to stay in Nola forever, but whatever the Lord has planned for me, I’m gonna go and do my best wherever that is,” Winston said. “Hopefully it’s here because I love this, I love this energy and I love this city.”

The context is obviously important. Winston was at a festival in New Orleans having a good time and was asked a leading question. It’s not as if he was going to say he is hoping to sign with another team.

That said, the Saints appear to be committed to Derek Carr as their starting quarterback heading into 2024. There was a lot of poor QB play across the NFL this past season, so Winston may feel he deserves an opportunity to start somewhere. It would be a surprise if he does not at least look into the possibility of signing with a team that would allow him to compete for a starting job in training camp.

If that situation is not available, it would make sense for Winston to re-sign with the Saints. He is comfortable in New Orleans and knows the system. It is also not that difficult to imagine him getting a shot to start if Carr struggles.