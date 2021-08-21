 Skip to main content
Jameis Winston will start Saints’ second preseason game at QB

August 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints are holding an open competition at quarterback and sticking to that plan.

Saints head coach Sean Payton announced on Friday that Jameis Winston will start the team’s second preseason game. Taysom Hill, who is also in competition for the starting job, got the nod to start in the first preseason game.

Payton previously said he would give each quarterback a start in the first two games. How they perform in Monday’s game against Jacksonville should offer a clue about who has the lead in the competition.

We know one thing: the starting QB will not be Alvin Kamara.

As of a month ago, Hill was favored to start at quarterback for the Saints. We shall see whether that changes.

Winston is in his second season with the Saints and attempted 11 passes last season over four games. Hill has been with New Orleans since 2017. He went 3-1 as a starter last season when filling in for Drew Brees.

