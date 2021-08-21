Jameis Winston will start Saints’ second preseason game at QB

The New Orleans Saints are holding an open competition at quarterback and sticking to that plan.

Saints head coach Sean Payton announced on Friday that Jameis Winston will start the team’s second preseason game. Taysom Hill, who is also in competition for the starting job, got the nod to start in the first preseason game.

Payton previously said he would give each quarterback a start in the first two games. How they perform in Monday’s game against Jacksonville should offer a clue about who has the lead in the competition.

We know one thing: the starting QB will not be Alvin Kamara.

Alvin Kamara funny when asked if he has gotten fair shot at Saints QB job: “If Sean would just… you gotta open your eyes sometimes and be realistic about what’s going on. I know you’ve got Jameis, I know you’ve got Taysom. But he prides himself on finding diamonds in the rough.” — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) August 21, 2021

As of a month ago, Hill was favored to start at quarterback for the Saints. We shall see whether that changes.

Winston is in his second season with the Saints and attempted 11 passes last season over four games. Hill has been with New Orleans since 2017. He went 3-1 as a starter last season when filling in for Drew Brees.