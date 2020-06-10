Jameis Winston says he needed two days to move on from Buccaneers

Jameis Winston went to college at Florida State before becoming the first overall pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft. With such close ties to the state and high hopes pinned on him, you’d expect his departure to be a somewhat emotional experience.

According to Winston, it was — for two days.

That’s how long Winston said he needed to mentally reset after the Buccaneers signed Tom Brady, officially ending Winston’s tenure with the organization.

“I thought to myself, ‘Hey, man, I love the city of Tampa Bay, and I really want to be here. This is where I want to be,'” Winston told Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report. “I’ve done so much in this community. This community has received me well. When I first got here, I had to overcome so much. I’m going to work my tail off to be there in this city. Two days. Just because I’m human.”

Winston has since joined the New Orleans Saints as Drew Brees’ backup, and he’s openly looking forward to facing the Bucs. He’s adapted quickly to the offseason changes and appears at peace with them. Now he has to earn another starting job in the NFl.