James Bradberry called for penalty that determines Super Bowl

James Bradberry was called for a penalty late in the Super Bowl on Sunday that helped determine the outcome of the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs had a 3rd-and-8 at the Philadelphia 15 with the game tied at 35 and 1:54 left. Patrick Mahomes was set to throw a pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster, but the ball went incomplete by several yards because Smith-Schuster had been held by Bradberry on his move.

James Bradberry gets called for a holding penalty late in Eagles-Chiefs. Good or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/knnzKzVq7Q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 13, 2023

This hold by James Bradberry will keep the #Eagles from getting the ball with much/if any time left Assuming they make this kick, the #Chiefs are likely going to be Super Bowl Champions. pic.twitter.com/GulcO4jydM — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 13, 2023

Bradberry was called for a defensive holding penalty that gave the Chiefs a first down at the Philly 11.

Thanks to their new set of downs, the Chiefs were able to run down the clock. They forced the Eagles to use their final timeout, and then they set up for a field goal on 4th-and-8 with 11 seconds left.

Harrison Butker made the 27-yard field goal to give his Chiefs the 38-35 lead with eight seconds left, which stood as the final score.

Bradberry got away with a hold on Smith-Schuster earlier in the game, but he wasn’t as lucky this time. That penalty call decided what was a very close game at the end.