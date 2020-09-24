 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 23, 2020

James Laurinaitis shares heartbreaking tweet after father Joseph’s death

September 23, 2020
by Larry Brown

Road Warrior Animal

James Laurinaitis shared a heartbreaking tweet on Wednesday night regarding the death of his father.

Laurinaitis’ dad, Joseph, died on Tuesday at the age of 60.

James shared how painful it was not to be able to say goodbye to his dad. He appeared to describe himself as “brokenhearted” over the death.

Joseph Laurinaitis was a famous wrestler known as “Road Warrior Animal.” He and tag team partner Road Warrior Hawk were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Joseph’s Twitter account shared the news of the late former wrestler’s death earlier on Wednesday.

Just a day earlier, Laurinaitis wished his wife happy anniversary.

Laurinaitis is said to have died of natural causes.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis’ family, friends and fans,” WWE said in a statement.

James was an All-American linebacker at Ohio State and later enjoyed a pro career with the Rams and Saints.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus