James Laurinaitis shares heartbreaking tweet after father Joseph’s death

James Laurinaitis shared a heartbreaking tweet on Wednesday night regarding the death of his father.

Laurinaitis’ dad, Joseph, died on Tuesday at the age of 60.

James shared how painful it was not to be able to say goodbye to his dad. He appeared to describe himself as “brokenhearted” over the death.

I Hate that I didn’t get to say goodbye. I miss you already and I love you! “The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” Psalm 34:18 pic.twitter.com/rb2uBE5U73 — James Laurinaitis (@JLaurinaitis55) September 24, 2020

Joseph Laurinaitis was a famous wrestler known as “Road Warrior Animal.” He and tag team partner Road Warrior Hawk were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Joseph’s Twitter account shared the news of the late former wrestler’s death earlier on Wednesday.

At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush — RoadWarriorAnimal (@RWAnimal) September 23, 2020

Just a day earlier, Laurinaitis wished his wife happy anniversary.

Laurinaitis is said to have died of natural causes.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis’ family, friends and fans,” WWE said in a statement.

James was an All-American linebacker at Ohio State and later enjoyed a pro career with the Rams and Saints.