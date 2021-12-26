James Robinson suffered torn Achilles in Week 15

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson has had an up-and-down season, and it unfortunately ended on a low note on Sunday.

Robinson left Jacksonville’s game against the New York Jets with an Achilles injury. Following the Jaguars’ tough 26-21 loss, interim head coach Darrell Bevell told reporters Robinson tore his Achilles.

A torn Achilles is one of the most difficult injuries to rehab. The fact that Robinson suffered it so late in the year will make his recovery even more challenging. There’s a good chance he will miss a portion of the 2022 season, as well.

Robinson finishes the season with 767 rushing yards, 222 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He was at the center of one of the key incidents that led to Urban Meyer’s firing.

Photo: Dec 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports