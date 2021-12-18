Report: Urban Meyer firing motivated by 1 key incident

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ decision to fire coach Urban Meyer seemed to be an abrupt one. A new report indicates, however, that owner Shad Khan decided to make the move after one key issue emerged.

Meyer’s handling of running back James Robinson’s benching was the final straw for Khan, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. Robinson had been benched on Dec. 5 after fumbling early in the game, marking the second consecutive week the running back had an extended spell on the sidelines after a fumble. Meyer deflected the blame to running backs coach Bernie Parmalee, but that did not stop quarterback Trevor Lawrence from publicly urging the Jaguars to keep Robinson on the field.

That controversy gained more legs when a bombshell report emerged about Meyer’s treatment of players and coaches. In totality, Khan concluded that Meyer’s dishonesty, character, and leadership warranted the coach’s immediate removal. The mild-mannered Lawrence going public with his frustrations about the Robinson situation was the key factor, and it reportedly had little to do with former kicker Josh Lambo’s allegations on Wednesday.

Interestingly, this backs the assertion Khan made in a statement late Friday.

The Jaguars will contend that Meyer was fired for cause, and do not intend to pay him the remaining money on his contract. The Robinson issue is hardly a breach of contract, so Meyer may well use a report like this to battle that assertion.