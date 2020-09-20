 Skip to main content
James White inactive after father Tyrone dies in car crash

September 20, 2020
by Larry Brown

James White

James White received some awful news on Sunday night regarding his parents.

The New England Patriots running back learned that his father Tyrone died in a car crash. His mother was also in the car for the crash and is in critical condition, South Florida radio host Andy Slater reports.

According to Slater, White’s father Tyrone was a captain with the Miami-Dad Police Department.

White was made inactive for the Patriots’ game against the Seattle Seahawks as a result. The 28-year-old grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

