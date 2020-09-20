James White inactive after father Tyrone dies in car crash

James White received some awful news on Sunday night regarding his parents.

The New England Patriots running back learned that his father Tyrone died in a car crash. His mother was also in the car for the crash and is in critical condition, South Florida radio host Andy Slater reports.

Sad news to report. Patriots' RB James White's father was in a car crash today and did not survive. His mother was also in the car and is in critical condition. White's father, Tyrone, was a captain with the Miami-Dade Police Department. James was told and is inactive tonight. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 20, 2020

According to Slater, White’s father Tyrone was a captain with the Miami-Dad Police Department.

White was made inactive for the Patriots’ game against the Seattle Seahawks as a result. The 28-year-old grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.