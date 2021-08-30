Jared Goff has bold goal for first season with Lions

Jared Goff’s confidence has not been dented by his move to the Detroit Lions, and he’s feeling bullish about the team’s prospects in 2021.

Goff questioned why the Lions can’t go from worst-to-first and win the NFC North in his first year with the team.

“We feel really good,” Goff said Monday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’ve talked about this at length. Internally, our expectations are win games and first of all win the division. That’s always the expectations, win the division and then go from there. Externally, couldn’t care less and honestly don’t really know what it would be.

“I don’t know what the stat is, but every year there’s new teams in the playoff. Every year there’s teams that were in the playoffs last year that aren’t and why not us? Why can’t we be that one that wasn’t in last year that is this year?”

Goff’s confidence is admirable, but few are going to agree with his prognosis. The team has few weapons on offense, and Goff is going to need to prove himself more than anything else. The Lions are giving him a big chance, and he seems to know it, but he’s going to have to do a lot with a little in order to prove himself as the team’s long-term quarterback. To win the division, he’s going to have to show even more than that.