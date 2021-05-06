Jared Goff appreciated Lions not drafting QB

NFL players pay close attention to what their teams do in the NFL Draft, some more than others. For instance, quarterbacks who may not be entrenched as their team’s starter certainly take note of whether the organization addresses the position or not.

The Detroit Lions had the chance to draft either Justin Fields or Mac Jones in the first round, but didn’t do so. In fact, the Lions didn’t draft a quarterback at all, signaling their commitment to newly-acquired Jared Goff, at least for 2021.

Goff very much noticed the Lions didn’t touch the quarterback position in the draft, and it definitely meant something to him.

“It’s a nice vote of confidence obviously for me,” Goff said Thursday, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s official website. “I think what’s not lost on me is that their first move as a staff with Brad (Holmes) and Dan (Campbell) involved me, so it’s exciting and it makes you feel good.”

Not only did the Lions not draft a quarterback, but they got Goff some protection in the form of highly-touted offensive lineman Penei Sewell with the No. 7 pick. Goff said he was “fired up” by the selection. The Lions also added another weapon in the passing game for Goff, selecting USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round.

Considering how Goff’s tenure with the Los Angeles Rams ended, it’s clear he values having the confidence of the organization. The Lions certainly showed that they’re committed to him for now, but a poor 2021 season could change things quickly.