Jared Goff confused by Rams giving up on him

Jared Goff was signed to a long-term contract extension by the Los Angeles Rams before the 2019 season. And a year and a half later, the team traded him to the Detroit Lions as part of a big deal that was headlined by Matthew Stafford.

Goff recognized that the Rams had soured on him. But he’s not sure when that happened or why.

“That’s the tough part right now is trying to figure that out, when did that happen?” Goff told The Los Angeles Times’ Sam Farmer. “Those are all conversations that I may or may not have, and try to figure it out. That’s the conversation to have.”

Goff also told Farmer he was disappointed and upset to be traded.

In many regards this is like someone who got dumped in a relationship and is sitting there asking questions. Goff was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams. He was their quarterback for the Super Bowl, three playoff appearances, and two division titles. They made a long-tmer financial commitment to him.

What probably surprised Goff the most is the speed by which things changed. He never saw it coming. It went from him being the franchise quarterback to being called out by Sean McVay in late November for the first time. Less than two months later, he was gone.

Those questions may bother Goff, but he already has a new relationship, one where he’s wanted. The Lions, whose front office is led by former Rams executives, are fired up to have Goff in the mix.

If Goff needed any motivation going into the 2021 NFL season, he now has it. And he will have the chance to prove he can without the Rams.