Reason Jared Goff played in Lions’ preseason opener revealed

Dan Campbell made the surprising decision to start quarterback Jared Goff in Friday night’s preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons, but the head coach says it actually was not his call.

Campbell said during the week that his plan was to have Goff sit while other Lions starters played the first quarter. He told reporters that Goff was “in a good spot” and there was no need to risk an injury. Goff played anyway. According to Campbell, the veteran “demanded” to be on the field.

“He came into my office and said, ‘I want to play,’” Campbell said, via Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit. “And I said, ‘Well, you’re not playing.’ He said, ‘Well, if they’re playing, I’m playing.’ And I said, ‘Okay, you’re playing.”

Goff played the first series and looked sharp. He completed 3-of-4 passes for 47 yards and led a touchdown drive. The only incompletion was a dropped pass from running back Jamaal Williams.

Left tackle Taylor Decker loved that his quarterback insisted on playing.

“You want your quarterback to go out there. He’s like, ‘If my guys are out there, I’m going to go out there and compete and we’re going to go right down the field and score,’” Decker said. “And that’s what we did.”

Reports from training camp have indicated that Detroit’s offense looks sharp. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is poised for a huge second season after catching 90 passes for 912 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. Detroit won just three games in 2021, so there is plenty of room for improvement. Goff is at least getting off on the right foot.