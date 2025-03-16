Lando Norris wins season-opening Australian Grand Prix

In a very chaotic and wet condition which saw six drivers retire, Lando Norris started from the pole and won the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday. Finishing behind Norris was Max Verstappen of Red Bull and George Russell of Mercedes.

Despite being in P2 for a majority of the race, Oscar Piastri slid off the track but was able to recover and finished P9.

Outside of Red Bull and McLaren, Ferrari, which was expected to challenge for the drivers and constructors championship in 2025, had a disappointing showing, with Charles Leclerc finishing 8th and Lewis Hamilton finishing 10th.

In an impressive showing from a rookie, 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli finished 5th despite being assessed a 5-second penalty.

The 2025 has just begun, but unlike previous years, McLaren seems to be the team beat, with Max Verstappen keeping Red Bull in the hunt in every race.