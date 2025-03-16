Ravens sign ex-Cowboys QB to be Lamar Jackson’s backup

The Baltimore Ravens have a new backup quarterback.

Cooper Rush on Sunday agreed to a two-year contract with the Ravens that is worth up to $12.2 million, according to multiple reports. The deal includes $4.2 million in guaranteed money.

Rush has spent most of the last eight seasons as a backup with the Dallas Cowboys. He started eight games last year after Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending hamstring injury. Rush was eventually benched so the Cowboys could give Trey Lance a look.

In total, Rush started 14 games in Dallas and played in 38. He has completed 60.7% of his passes in his career for 3,463 yards, 12 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

Devin Leary, a 2024 sixth-round draft pick out of Kentucky, is the only other quarterback on Baltimore’s roster behind Jackson. Rush will now give the Ravens a much more experienced option.

The Cowboys now have Will Grier as their primary backup, but they could bring in another veteran this offseason. Prescott is expected to be fully recovered from his hamstring injury for the start of 2025.