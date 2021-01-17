Jared Goff will have to earn Rams’ starting quarterback job in 2021

Jared Goff is a No. 1 overall pick and a $134 million quarterback, but it appears he’ll have to work for his job in 2021.

After an underwhelming season, Goff will have to earn the Los Angeles Rams’ starting quarterback gig next season, according to head coach Sean McVay.

Rams coach Sean McVay again confirms his $134 million QB will have to compete for his job in 2021: "I’m not saying anything other than we’re evaluating that, and I think it’s important that you do that at every single spot. No position is excluded from that." — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) January 17, 2021

McVay did clarify that this goes for every position, with the Rams assessing how they can improve across the board.

Sean McVay said that he would like to create more competition at EVERY position and he doesn’t want to make any blanket statements about a specific position while “it’s all so fresh.” https://t.co/VIQ1WL6AT3 — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 17, 2021

Still, this is a pretty clear admission that the Rams, at the very least, want much more from Goff than they got in 2020. The 26-year-old’s stats were down across the board as the Rams played a bit more conservatively on offense, with Goff throwing for 3,952 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Those aren’t bad numbers, but they’re also not the kind of figures that a quarterback who’s getting paid like Goff is should be putting up.

The Rams want Goff to be their franchise quarterback, but McVay has made clear that expectations are high. Goff isn’t meeting them right now, and his job is not completely secure as a result.