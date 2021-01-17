 Skip to main content
Jared Goff will have to earn Rams’ starting quarterback job in 2021

January 17, 2021
by Grey Papke

Jared Goff

Jared Goff is a No. 1 overall pick and a $134 million quarterback, but it appears he’ll have to work for his job in 2021.

After an underwhelming season, Goff will have to earn the Los Angeles Rams’ starting quarterback gig next season, according to head coach Sean McVay.

McVay did clarify that this goes for every position, with the Rams assessing how they can improve across the board.

Still, this is a pretty clear admission that the Rams, at the very least, want much more from Goff than they got in 2020. The 26-year-old’s stats were down across the board as the Rams played a bit more conservatively on offense, with Goff throwing for 3,952 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Those aren’t bad numbers, but they’re also not the kind of figures that a quarterback who’s getting paid like Goff is should be putting up.

The Rams want Goff to be their franchise quarterback, but McVay has made clear that expectations are high. Goff isn’t meeting them right now, and his job is not completely secure as a result.

