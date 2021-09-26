 Skip to main content
Ugly stat illustrates Jared Goff’s NFL struggles

September 26, 2021
by Grey Papke

The Detroit Lions are trying to reclaim the promise of quarterback Jared Goff, but one particular stat reveals just how much of a task that might be.

Goff, the former No. 1 overall pick, dropped to 0-3 with the Lions after Sunday’s heartbreaking loss to Baltimore. However, that record gets worse when you take former head coach Sean McVay out of the equation.

In addition to his 0-3 record with the Lions, Goff went 0-7 in seven starts as a rookie. Jeff Fisher coached in four of those defeats, while interim coach John Fassel was in charge for the last three.

Goff and McVay clashed at times during their time together, and Goff has not forgotten his exit from the Rams. That said, the quarterback has yet to prove he can win without his former head coach. Sure, some of it is that he’s been on bad teams without McVay in charge, but it’s a very worrying trend.

