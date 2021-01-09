John Wolford taken to hospital in ambulance with neck injury

John Wolford was taken to a local hospital due to a neck injury suffered in Saturday’s NFC Wild Card game between his Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks.

Wolford was hit in the head by Jamal Adams on a tackle in the first quarter of the game (video here). The Rams quarterback was examined on the field by the team’s staff and then taken straight to the locker room.

Jared Goff is now in at QB for the Rams after an injury to starting QB John Wolford. pic.twitter.com/HnPvplecyd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 9, 2021

Wolford was later photographed being loaded onto an ambulance. He was on a stretcher and in a neck brace.

Photo via AP photog @tedswarren of Rams QB John Wolford being taken for additional observation. Per Ted, Wolford walked to the stretcher before being loaded into the ambulance. pic.twitter.com/uugrPpg7Bd — Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) January 9, 2021

Wolford was 3/6 for 29 yards prior to his exiting the game. Jared Goff replaced him at quarterback.