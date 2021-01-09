 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 9, 2021

John Wolford taken to hospital in ambulance with neck injury

January 9, 2021
by Larry Brown

John Wolford neck injury

John Wolford was taken to a local hospital due to a neck injury suffered in Saturday’s NFC Wild Card game between his Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks.

Wolford was hit in the head by Jamal Adams on a tackle in the first quarter of the game (video here). The Rams quarterback was examined on the field by the team’s staff and then taken straight to the locker room.

Wolford was later photographed being loaded onto an ambulance. He was on a stretcher and in a neck brace.

Wolford was 3/6 for 29 yards prior to his exiting the game. Jared Goff replaced him at quarterback.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus