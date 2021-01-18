Report: Jared Goff and Sean McVay have strained relationship

It is growing increasingly clear that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff has a lot of work to do to get back in the good graces of his head coach.

NFL Network’s Steve Wyche reported that Goff and coach Sean McVay are not seeing eye-to-eye right now, and there is more than just inconsistent performance at play.

“The people I’ve spoken to said basically at this moment the relationship with Goff and McVay: not great. They need marriage counseling is what one person said to me,” Wyche said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “I think this is something that they’re going to be able to work through, but there’s got to be some healing and that’s not just with Jared Goff’s injured thumb.”

McVay made his feelings about Goff pretty clear with his recent assessment of the quarterback position. The Rams want more, and they probably need more given Goff’s $134 million contract. It will be worth watching to see if the Rams bring in a veteran to push Goff for the starting job during the offseason.