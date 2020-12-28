Jared Goff suffers nasty thumb injury against Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff had a rough day Sunday, and it was capped off when he suffered a nasty thumb injury.

Early in the fourth quarter, Goff hit his thumb on a helmet while making a throw. Cameras showed him shaking out the hand, and nursing an obviously dislocated thumb.

Jared Goff' thumb is messed up but he's still playing through it.pic.twitter.com/mS0QBFLrh0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 27, 2020

Here's a video… he's toughing it out but it looks really bad.pic.twitter.com/vqasPw4Xt2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 27, 2020

FOX’s Joe Buck said on the broadcast that Goff had to pop it back into place. He finished the game despite the injury.

Goff was ineffective all day Sunday, failing to find the end zone and throwing for only 234 yards. It would be unfair to say the thumb issue completely handcuffed him during the fourth quarter, as he was struggling beforehand. It probably didn’t help, though.

We’ve seen some pretty nasty finger injuries in our day, but this one is certainly up there among the worst.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-BY 4.0