Jarvis Landry explains emotional toll from hip surgery rehab

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been a major disappointment this season statistically, but it sounds like he has a good reason for it.

Landry underwent a hip procedure in February that would typically require a 6-8 month rehab process. He managed to return in time for the season, but has been playing in pain, compounded by a rib injury he suffered in Week 5. He was finally able to rest during the Week 9 bye, and admitted that the grind up to that point had been emotionally taxing.

“That bye week really gave me some more life mentally after going damn near 50-60 weeks straight of just rehabbing, training and getting to the feel of practicing and trying to make sure I make the season,” Landry said Friday, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “Mentally, I was kind of overloaded as well, not just my body-wise. I was able to revamp, I guess you can say, a little bit with the bye and get my body into a better place, but I’m still not where I want to be.”

Landry has yet to have a 100-yard receiving game in 2020, and his season high for receptions in a game is five. Worst of all, he has yet to catch a touchdown. The numbers haven’t improved in two games since the bye, but it does sound like Landry is beginning to feel better.

One thing is for sure: Landry will do anything to play, no matter how much he’s hurting. He has never missed a game in his NFL career, and he has some extra motivation to keep that streak intact.