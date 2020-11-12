Jarvis Landry shares how Odell Beckham injury has motivated him

Odell Beckham Jr.’s season-ending injury is a significant blow to the Cleveland Browns’ passing offense. That said, his teammate, Jarvis Landry, is feeling some added motivation to pick up the slack.

Landry and Beckham have been teammates at LSU and now the Browns, and have a strong friendship. That, in part, has motivated Landry to pull added weight with Beckham sidelined. Landry revealed Thursday that he feels he’s playing the rest of the year for Beckham as well as for himself.

“Absolutely,” Landry said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “He would do anything to be out here on the field. The guys that are in this building from the coaching staff to the players that take the field with him, we all love the way that he worked. We all loved the leader that he was, the player that he is and the way that he made plays to help us win these football games because honestly, we could not have really done that without him. For us, we have to just continue to play for each other and play for him. He is a part of this. He is a part of this so that is definitely added motivation for sure.”

There have been questions about Beckham’s fit on the Browns. There has even been some suggestion that the team is better off without him. Baker Mayfield had this to say about that take, and Landry clearly agrees. The team misses Beckham whether or not it shows up on the stat sheet.