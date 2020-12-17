Jarvis Landry rips ‘coward’ Marcus Peters over spitting incident

It seems like a safe bet that the heat is going to be turned up next time the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns face off.

Video from Monday night’s game between the two teams appears to show Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters spitting at Cleveland receiver Jarvis Landry. Landry’s back is turned at the time of the incident, meaning the wide receiver would not have been aware of it as it was happening.

Marcus Peters really spit on Jarvis Landry pic.twitter.com/1ZKbU3cTLx — Football Is Life (@FootbaIl_Tweets) December 16, 2020

Landry did ultimately see the video, and did not back down when asked about Peters on Wednesday.

“He’s a coward. He might do that behind by back but not to my face,” Landry said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “Be a man about it if you’re going to do something like that.”

It can’t sit well with Landry that the Ravens got the last laugh, either. You can bet he’ll remember this one.