Lamar Jackson returns from cramps to play hero in Ravens’ win

Lamar Jackson had a whirlwind game for the Baltimore Ravens in what turned out to be an epic Monday night contest with the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson had to change cleats at halftime because he was having problems slipping. Then in the second half, Jackson went into the locker room because of cramps, leaving Trace McSorley to take over. However, McSorley injured his left knee on a fourth quarter possession with the Ravens down 35-34.

Baltimore was facing a 4th-and-5, and Jackson came out to replace the injured McSorley. Jackson found Hollywood Brown for a 44-yard touchdown, and then JK Dobbins scored on the 2-point conversion to put Baltimore up 42-35.

LAMAR RE-ENTERS THE GAME AND THROWS A GO-AHEAD TD ON 4TH DOWN (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/sGJXk6oI5E — ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2020

As if that weren’t enough, the Browns scored and tied the game with 1:04 left. But the Ravens had enough time for Jackson to move them to the Cleveland 37. Justin Tucker made a 55-yard field goal to put the Ravens up 45-42. And then the Ravens tacked on a safety on the final play after the Browns’ best attempt at a rugby play went wrong, making it a 47-42 final.

Jackson said in his postgame interview with Lisa Salters that he had to get an IV while he was in the locker room.

“I got back to myself. I was cramping. I got that right,” Jackson said.

Jackson was asked about his energy level at the end of the game and said “I had everything in me.”