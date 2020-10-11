Jason Garrett checks on Dak Prescott after ankle injury

Dak Prescott suffered a horrific ankle injury during Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, and Jason Garrett was among those who came over to check on the Dallas Cowboys quarterback following the play.

Prescott was tackled on a scrambling play in the third quarter and had his ankle turn awkwardly underneath him (video here). He then remained down on the turf for a while with his ankle twisted in a gruesome way.

Garrett, who was the Cowboys’ head coach and is now the offensive coordinator with the Giants, came over to check on Prescott.

Jason Garrett made his way on the field to show support to his former QB, Dak Prescott. pic.twitter.com/w2AZmNruOr — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 11, 2020

Prescott and several other players were emotional as the two-time Pro Bowler was carted off the field.

Garrett checking on Prescott was an illustration of the severity of the injury.

The Cowboys later announced that Prescott was being taken to a local hospital for evaluation.