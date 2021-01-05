Jason Garrett will interview for Chargers head coach job

Jason Garrett is no longer the whipping boy in Dallas and suddenly seems to be an attractive coach again.

Garrett will interview for the Los Angeles Chargers’ head coaching job, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

The #Chargers requested an interview with #Giants OC Jason Garrett for their vacant HC job, source said. The former #Cowboys coach is back in the HC interview circuit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2021

The Chargers have a vacancy after firing Anthony Lynn following a 7-9 season.

Garrett was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 2011-2019. He went 85-67 during his tenure and only had one losing season. He made the playoffs three times but never advanced past the divisional round. He was frequently criticized for various decisions.

Now 54, Garrett spent this season as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

The Chargers job is viewed as highly desirable because they have the most essential building block for a team: a franchise quarterback.