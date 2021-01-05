 Skip to main content
Jason Garrett will interview for Chargers head coach job

January 4, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jason Garrett

Jason Garrett is no longer the whipping boy in Dallas and suddenly seems to be an attractive coach again.

Garrett will interview for the Los Angeles Chargers’ head coaching job, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

The Chargers have a vacancy after firing Anthony Lynn following a 7-9 season.

Garrett was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 2011-2019. He went 85-67 during his tenure and only had one losing season. He made the playoffs three times but never advanced past the divisional round. He was frequently criticized for various decisions.

Now 54, Garrett spent this season as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants.

The Chargers job is viewed as highly desirable because they have the most essential building block for a team: a franchise quarterback.

