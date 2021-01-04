Chargers fire Anthony Lynn despite strong end to season

The Los Angeles Chargers closed out their season with four consecutive wins, which led some to believe head coach Anthony Lynn may have saved his job. That is not the case.

Lynn was informed by the Chargers on Monday that he will not be back next season. Team owner Dean Spanos issued a statement thanking Lynn and praising him for “his leadership during a time of great change for our organization.”

The Chargers finished the season 7-9, and Lynn seemed to have a lot of things working in his favor. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert had an outstanding year, and Lynn deserves at least some credit for helping him develop. The tam also closed out the season strong, which proved players were not quitting on Lynn.

However, there were plenty of blunders throughout the season that could not be ignored, particularly the situational mistakes for which Lynn was responsible.

Lynn finishes his tenure in L.A. with a record of 33-31. He led the Chargers to the postseason once, when they finished 12-4 in 2018.