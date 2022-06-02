Report: Jason Garrett could land notable NFL TV gig

Jason Garrett is out of coaching for the first time in a number of years, but he may be lining up a new job that will keep him close to the NFL.

Garrett is being eyed as a potential successor to Drew Brees on NBC’s football coverage, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The network is considering Garrett as a possible analyst for Notre Dame football broadcasts. Garrett also is being considered for Brees’ studio analyst role on “Football Night in America.”

NBC has an existing relationship with Garrett. The former Dallas Cowboys coach has already been working on USFL coverage with Jac Collinsworth, the son of NBC NFL analyst Cris Collinsworth. The Jac-Garrett pairing reportedly could be retained for Fighting Irish games in 2022.

Garrett is out of coaching after a long stint as Cowboys coach, followed by a brief spell as the New York Giants’ offensive coordinator. At one point he was viewed as a frontrunner for the Duke head coaching job, but that job ultimately went to Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko.

Garrett lacks broadcasting experience, but would be a familiar name to viewing audiences. He has also worked in tough environments in Dallas and New York, which could provide valuable perspective if he’s willing to share it.