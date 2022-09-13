Jason Garrett moves like robot in funny ‘Sunday Night Football’ video

Jason Garrett was known as the “clapper” when he was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Now he’s going to be known as the “robot” on “Sunday Night Football.”

Garrett now works for NBC as an analyst. He provides commentary for Notre Dame games on Saturdays, and as a studio analyst for NBC’s “Football Night in America” ahead of “Sunday Night Football.”

Garrett was on stage with NBC’s Maria Taylor and Tony Dungy during halftime of the Sunday night game between the Bucs and Cowboys. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach looked very awkward as he moved slowly and robotically.

This was Garrett’s first show with NBC, so we will give him a little slack, but that looked more than awkward. He just didn’t know how to move on the stage.

If NBC was looking for a more lively personality than what we got from Drew Brees last year, they’re not heading in the right direction.