Thursday, September 9, 2021

Jason Garrett says Saquon Barkley is ‘100 percent’

September 9, 2021
by Grey Papke

Saquon Barkley

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is sounding an optimistic note about running back Saquon Barkley’s Week 1 status.

Barkley was a full participant in Thursday’s practice as the Giants continue to work him back from a knee injury last year. Garrett suggested Barkley is in top shape already ahead of Week 1.

“A lot of confidence in him as a player,” Garrett said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “I think he’s done a great job to get himself back healthy and 100 percent.”

It certainly suggests that Barkley is in line to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Just how big his workload is, however, remains to be seen. Even if the Giants do believe Barkley is at full strength, it makes sense to ramp up his workload slowly to avoid any reinjury, and it sounds like that’s the likeliest outcome.

Barkley accumulated 2,310 rushing yards in his first two NFL seasons before suffering his knee injury last year.

