Jason Kelce announces his decision on playing in 2024

Jason Kelce operated in a matter at the end of last season that suggested he is done playing in the NFL, and the longtime Philadelphia Eagles veteran has finally confirmed his plans.

Kelce announced his retirement on Monday. The 36-year-old fought back tears before he shared the news in a press conference.

“Let’s see how long this lasts … not a good start.” Jason Kelce is extremely emotional to start his presser. pic.twitter.com/3lJJdarmRt — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) March 4, 2024

After the Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the opening round of the playoffs, there were reports that Kelce would not return in 2024. The center was shown by ESPN’s cameras looking very emotional on the sideline late in that game. Kelce later went out of his way to thank a group of Eagles fans who attended the game.

Kelce, the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, played 13 seasons and made seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams. He became even more highly regarded over the last half of his career, which is when he made all his All-Pro teams. Kelce won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in the 2017 and then reached another Super Bowl in 2022.

While there were some who believed Kelce would have a change of heart and play another season, even one of his teammates saw the writing on the wall.

The Eagles began last season 10-1 before losing six of their last seven games. They have undergone several significant changes already this offseason, and Kelce might not be their only former All-Pro to call it a career.