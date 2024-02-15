Eagles player makes big prediction about Jason Kelce

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has yet to confirm his plans for the 2024 season, but even one of his teammates thinks he has played his last NFL snap.

Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata believes Kelce is retiring, and pointed to his behavior since the Eagles’ season ended as evidence to back up his claim.

“There’s no shot! You’re telling me, he’s going shirt off at the game, gambling in the casinos, he’s coming back? No way. He’s having too much fun. I’m going to miss him for sure” -Jordan Mailata believes Jason Kelce will retire

— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 9, 2024

“There’s no shot,” Mailata told NBC Sports Philadelphia prior to the Super Bowl. “You’re telling me he’s going shirts off in the games, gambling in the casinos, he’s coming back? No way. He’s having too much fun. He’s out there living his life.”

Kelce has been a prominent figure during the playoffs as he has attended brother Travis’ games. Initial reports had suggested he had already made the decision to retire after the Eagles’ playoff loss, but he disputed those and said he plans to take his time making a decision. Still, most of his activity suggests he will not be back in 2024.

Kelce could still come back, but if he does not, he will retire as one of the most celebrated offensive linemen in Eagles history and a part of a Super Bowl championship team.