Jason Kelce reveals he has already lost significant amount of weight in retirement

It didn’t take very long after his retirement for Jason Kelce to shed some major pounds.

In an interview this week with GQ, the former Philadelphia Eagles center Kelce revealed that he has already lost sizable weight ever since retiring a few months ago. Kelce said that he is now down nearly 20 pounds.

“I weighed 295 for the majority of my NFL career, and I look forward to losing some of those pounds,” he said. “I don’t want to get too small. I think a lot of guys, especially offensive linemen, they lose too much weight, and then they look like bobbleheads because their neck gets so small, but their head stays the same size. So for me, I feel like for some reason, 250 to 260 feels like I’ll be still big and be happy with the way I look without having a six-pack. But I’ll still be able to have that stature a little bit.

“Right now, I’m about 277,” Kelce added. “I’m almost 20 pounds down right now. It’s hard to imagine another nearly 20 pounds coming off, being honest with you. But my back already feels better. My knees already feel better. So another 20 pounds hopefully will make that much more adept at playing with my children.”

Kelce touches on several other topics in the GQ interview, including his new post-retirement hobbies and his upcoming television gig with ESPN. You can read it in full here.

The seven-time Pro Bowler Kelce announced his retirement this past March after 13 years in the NFL. He was indeed listed at 295 pounds last season and clocked in at 280 pounds during his NFL Combine back in 2011, so it has been a very long time since Kelce was last this light.

On top of landing his forthcoming TV role on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown,” Kelce is clearly living his best life in retirement. Just a few days ago, he went viral for an awesome moment in London with a young fan wearing his jersey.