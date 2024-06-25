Fan in Jason Kelce jersey had great reaction after surprising encounter

A young Jason Kelce fan had an incredible reaction after a surprising encounter with the former Philadelphia Eagles center on Monday.

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie were in London Monday for night two at Wembley Stadium of Taylor Swift’s international Eras Tour. The Kelces spotted a fan wearing an Eagles jersey with Jason’s name and number on it. Kylie then recorded a video of the interaction between Jason and the boy, who was completely stunned.

The look on the young boy’s face was priceless.

Just wanna say a massive thank you to @JasonKelce if we did not already know it what a legend you are and for your wife to record it. We will be forever greatful for this interaction, even the shock it caused 😂 #newheightsshow #eagles @newheightshow #kelce #gobirds pic.twitter.com/5vTUb75JEh — baz (@bjw007) June 24, 2024

Meet Aiden! He is a fan of Jason Kelce's from London. On night 2 of the Eras tour at Wembley, he and his Dad, Baz, went to soak up the atmosphere outside the stadium while his mom & sister had tickets inside. Imagine their surprise when Jason Kelce himself spotted Aiden's shirt… pic.twitter.com/XZhzELBDK9 — Kelce Brothers (@kelcebrothers) June 24, 2024

It would be one thing to come across a Kelce jersey at an Eagles game or around Philadelphia. But to see one while in London on the way to a Taylor Swift show is completely different. The Kelces felt compelled to do something special for the boy and gave him a lifetime memory.