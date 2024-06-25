 Skip to main content
Fan in Jason Kelce jersey had great reaction after surprising encounter

June 25, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jason Kelce with a fan

A young Jason Kelce fan had an incredible reaction after a surprising encounter with the former Philadelphia Eagles center on Monday.

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie were in London Monday for night two at Wembley Stadium of Taylor Swift’s international Eras Tour. The Kelces spotted a fan wearing an Eagles jersey with Jason’s name and number on it. Kylie then recorded a video of the interaction between Jason and the boy, who was completely stunned.

The look on the young boy’s face was priceless.

It would be one thing to come across a Kelce jersey at an Eagles game or around Philadelphia. But to see one while in London on the way to a Taylor Swift show is completely different. The Kelces felt compelled to do something special for the boy and gave him a lifetime memory.

