Jason Kelce drops big hint about his playing future

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce may have dropped a hint about his NFL future in a new interview this week.

Kelce was a guest on “The NFL Report” podcast Thursday and was asked about his increased visibility. The Eagles center has been featured in his own documentary, in addition to being a figure of greater interest due to brother Travis’ relationship with Taylor Swift. Co-host James Palmer asked Kelce if the veteran was worried about spreading himself too thin, which prompted an interesting response.

Everywhere you look there's Jason Kelce. But is it too much? Is he spreading himself too thin? "This is going to be over pretty soon here. If it's this year, which it very well could be …" 👀 Also, a full replay of #TheNFLReport right NOW!https://t.co/JxYSZDi1fh pic.twitter.com/97ZTsa6plR — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 27, 2023

“It is a lot, and I think the way we’ve justified it as a family is that this is going to be over pretty soon here,” Kelce said. “If it’s this year, which it very well could be, we want to make sure that we’re ready to go when football’s done, and we’re looking at all these different opportunities and things to figure out what it is we want to do in retirement.”

The implication is that Kelce will at least consider retirement at the end of the season. There were rumors that it might be on the table after last year, but Kelce refuted those quite firmly.

Kelce turns 36 next week and is a five-time All-Pro with a Super Bowl ring. He has pretty much done it all no matter what happens going forward.