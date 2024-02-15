Jason Kelce’s wife might be the best wife in sports

Jason Kelce has played for the Philadelphia Eagles for his entire NFL career, but his wife may be even more loyal to the franchise than he is.

Kelce and his wife Kylie attended Super Bowl LVIII last Sunday to support Jason’s brother Travis, who of course is a star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Jason and Kylie were shown on the CBS broadcast before kickoff, and both were wearing Chiefs colors. However, those who looked closely noticed that Jason was wearing actual Chiefs gear, while Kylie was wearing a University of Cincinnati shirt.

It was not a coincidence. During the latest episode of their “New Heights” podcast, Jason and Travis discussed Kylie’s wardrobe selection. Jason explained that his wife refuses to wear any gear from an NFL team other than the Eagles.

Jason Kelce confirmed that Kylie Kelce does indeed refuse to wear any other team’s gear than the Eagles. “She will not do it.. I try to tell her “Listen Kylie, we have family in the game. It’s okay to cheer on that team. They’re not playing the Eagles. She just refuses to do it”… pic.twitter.com/LYKqKHzoaZ — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) February 15, 2024

“She will not do it. … I try to tell her, ‘Listen Kylie, we have family in the game. It’s okay to cheer on that team. They’re not playing the Eagles.’ She just refuses to do it,” Jason said.

Both Travis and Jason played in college at Cincinnati, so Kylie’s shirt worked out just fine. Travis said he respects Kylie’s loyalty to the Eagles and appreciates that she even wore red.

Jason and Kylie met on Tinder and dated for two years before getting married. They have three children together. Kylie is originally from the Philadelphia area, so she was loyal to the Eagles long before she even met Jason. The couple’s wedding was even held in Philly.

There has been talk that Jason will retire and move to a new career, but the All-Pro center has yet to confirm that. What we probably can assume is that if he continues to play, it will only be for the Eagles. His own wife might not even root for him if he joins a different team.