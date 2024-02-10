Report: Jason Kelce in talks for potential next career move

Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce has yet to officially retire. Until he makes an formal announcement, the All-Pro center’s next move will likely remain under the microscope.

Kelce has been in Las Vegas this week to support his brother Travis in the lead up to Super Bowl LVIII.

According to a report from Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, the Eagles veteran met with both ESPN and FOX brass this week to discuss the possibility of trying his hand at a broadcasting career. The talks are reportedly considered “preliminary” conversations not limited to just those two networks.

Kelce hosts the wildly successful “New Heights” podcast with brother Travis. The 36-year-old has grown comfortable behind the mic and has never exactly been bashful in front of the public eye.

The older Kelce brother projects to be a standout announcer. He clearly has the on-field experience and intelligence to serve as an analyst, while also having an everyman personality that could help him connect to fans watching from their couches.

Kelce reportedly told his Eagles teammates that he planned to retire following their team’s 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round. However, Kelce still has not made an official statement announcing his retirement. His brother Travis doesn’t even think Jason is ready to hang up his cleats for good.

Travis Kelce thinks Jason Kelce will be suiting up for the Eagles in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season in Brazil. pic.twitter.com/jZq5ipf2Tj — Eric (@E_DeBerardinis) February 6, 2024

But if Kelce does decide to call it a career, the networks appear to be ready to give him a call to get him started on a new one.