Jason Peters signs one-year deal with Eagles, will move to guard

Jason Peters is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles for his 12th season with the team, but the Pro Bowl offensive lineman will be moving to a new position.

Peters has agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles that could be worth up to $6 million, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. While the 38-year-old has been a left tackle throughout his career, the plan is to move him to guard to replace the injured Brandon Brooks.

Peters was one of the best left tackles in football for years, as evidenced by his nine Pro Bowl appearances. Obviously, age and health are the biggest concerns with him. He started 13 games for the Eagles last year and played through a significant injury the year before.

As Schefter noted, Peters has said he wants to play until he’s 40. That might be a good indication that he is healthy heading into the season, and he could be a bargain for the Eagles if he’s able to stay on the field.