Jason Pierre-Paul had hilarious quote about Chiefs’ offensive line

February 1, 2021
by Grey Papke

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul will be tasked with going up against Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mike Remmers in Super Bowl LV. It doesn’t sound like Pierre-Paul is particularly worried by the challenge.

When asked about going up against Remmers during Monday’s media day, Pierre-Paul claimed he didn’t even know who his opposing number was, and said the Chiefs had to figure out how to stop him, not vice versa.

Remmers, for what it’s worth, is a 31-year-old undrafted veteran. He previously started in Super Bowl 50 for the Carolina Panthers, where he struggled mightily against Von Miller.

Pierre-Paul is not one for shying away from talk like this. Perhaps the Chiefs will take it as motivation, but the fact is the Chiefs are going to have the tougher task containing Pierre-Paul and his 9.5 sacks this season.

