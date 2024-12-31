Terrion Arnold slaps Jauan Jennings amid scuffle

Terrion Arnold and Jauan Jennings got into a scuffle during “Monday Night Football” that included Arnold slapping Jennings.

Jennings was blocking Arnold on a rushing play by his San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter of their Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Monday. Jennings blocked Arnold so hard that he went all the way through the back of the end zone. Kerby Joseph came in to defend his teammate and shoved Jennings into the fans seated behind the end zone.

As Jennings was in the fans’ seats area, Arnold came over and slapped Jennings in the helmet.

Kerby Joseph and Jauan Jennings were both called for personal foul penalties after the whistle on this play.#DETvsSF | ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/HwBbWGhdd8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 31, 2024

Jennings responded with a shove, and the officials came over to separate the players. Jennings and Joseph were called for offsetting unnecessary roughness penalties, while Arnold was not flagged.

The Niners ended up scoring a touchdown on the drive. The teams combined to score touchdowns on the first five possessions of the game.